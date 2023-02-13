Car torched at Dunedin walking track

A suspicious car fire was extinguished near the entrance to a popular Dunedin walk.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) with traffic management at the scene of a car fire at the Bull Ring car park in Whare Flat Rd, at the entrance to the Flagstaff Loop Track, reported about 7.25pm yesterday.

A Fenz spokesman said the fire was being considered suspicious.

Appliances from Mosgiel and Roslyn stations were initially dispatched after several members of the public reported the fire.

A further tanker from Portobello was dispatched, along with another appliance from Mosgiel.

The fire had spread to bushes, grass and flax nearby and reached a size of 10m by 20m, the spokesman said.

It was contained by 8pm, he said.

