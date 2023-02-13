Car torched at Dunedin walking track

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A suspicious car fire was extinguished near the entrance to a popular Dunedin walk.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) with traffic management at the scene of a car fire at the Bull Ring car park in Whare Flat Rd, at the entrance to the Flagstaff Loop Track, reported about 7.25pm yesterday.
A Fenz spokesman said the fire was being considered suspicious.
Appliances from Mosgiel and Roslyn stations were initially dispatched after several members of the public reported the fire.
A further tanker from Portobello was dispatched, along with another appliance from Mosgiel.
The fire had spread to bushes, grass and flax nearby and reached a size of 10m by 20m, the spokesman said.
It was contained by 8pm, he said.