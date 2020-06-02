Carrying on calmly

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Sylvia Woodhouse (centre) enjoys a Queen’s Birthday high tea at Olveston, surrounded by (from left) Alice Hope (10), Samantha Lawrence (16), Margaret Lindsay, Carmen Hope, Eddie Woodhouse and Julie Lawrence.

The Keep Calm and Carry On event was one of many held around the country yesterday, aimed at bringing support to local tourism operators and cafe owners following the lockdown.

The Royal Albatross Centre on Otago Peninsula also held a high tea yesterday.

Participants had the option of dressing up and joining in at the royal-themed venues, or connect to the event virtually by watching the Facebook live broadcast as it roved from venue to venue around the country.

Following the high tea at Olveston, the guests gathered to lead the nation in singing Happy Birthday to the Queen, while participants at home joined in online.