Cars collide in Dunedin's High St

Two cars have crashed in Dunedin, causing a road block to an inner city street.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash involving two cars in High St, in Mornington, about 11.40am.

It had blocked the eastbound lane, near the intersection with Queens Dr, and members of the public were directing traffic while waiting for police to arrive at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries at that stage, she said.

