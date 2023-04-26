Cars hit lamppost, fence after crash

One car crashed into a fence and another into a lamppost after the vehicles collided in Caversham this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point stations responded to the crash, in Fitzroy St, about 3.25pm.

No people were trapped and crews assisted at the scene, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman said the vehicles appeared to have collided at the intersection with Thorn St.

The vehicles ended up side by side. One had crashed into a fence, damaging it, and another into a lamppost. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit responded.

Two people patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and one was taken to Dunedin Hospital.