Cask drunk before incident

A man who drank a three-litre cask of wine caused carnage while trying to leave a Dunedin carpark.

Michael Timothy Evans, 37, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving.

The court heard that on August 3, Evans drove to New World Gardens supermarket and bought groceries.

When he attempted to reverse out of the carpark, he accelerated hard, moving rapidly and out of control. The defendant ended up in another carpark, hitting steel barriers in front of the building. He then drove forward into a vehicle before reversing into another one and becoming wedged between them.

When police arrived Evans was sitting in his car. An evidential breath test revealed a breath-alcohol level of 1443mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

His vehicle was towed and he received a roadside-suspension for 28 days.

Evans told police he drank a three-litre cask of wine before going shopping.

Counsel Jo Turner said her client admitted he had an alcohol problem and planned to attend a rehabilitation programme.

He had been through detoxification at hospital and was being monitored.

Community magistrate Elder Robati ordered Evans to pay a $1893 fine, $143 court costs and disqualified him from driving for six months.

— Felicity Dear, PIJF court reporter