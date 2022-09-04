Castle brings past to the present

Tahuna Intermediate School pupils (from left) Aria Williams-Palaamo, Zoe Wilson, Tahlia Hodges, and Sophie Lynch (all 11) relish a special visit to Cargill’s Castle this week, as part of a history project. Photo: supplied

A group of young historians were given a special dispensation to visit the ruins of Cargill’s Castle this week, as part of a local history project.

Tahuna Intermediate pupils Aria Williams-Palaamo, Zoe Wilson, Tahlia Hodges and Sophie Lynch visited the castle, accompanied by Cargill’s Castle Trust chairman Steven de Graaf, to discuss their Dunedin history project.

Mr de Graaf said the pupils had contacted the trust to discuss the concept "how can we as historians create a visual gallery that tells the story of our city, and where is the past leading us", and asking to look at the site.

"We thought it was great that such young people are showing an interest in their city’s heritage, so we arranged to take them there," he said.

The Cargill’s Castle Trust is keen to highlight its ongoing campaign to stabilise the castle ruin and increase public access to the site as the work moves into a new phase.

The latest plans will be discussed at the public meeting, to be held next Tuesday, September 6, from 7pm at St Clair Golf Club. All are welcome.

"The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of where the trust is with stabilisation plans, and also to give people a chance to ask questions and to join up if they are interested in helping," Mr de Graaf said.

"It will be good to be able to show people the progress we have made, as well as some images of our plans."

At present, it was difficult to say exactly how much the project would cost, but it was likely to be at least $1 million, he said. So far, the trust had spent about $100,000 on the ruin, since taking over ownership of the site to prevent its demolition in 1997.

The trust received Resource Consent for its stablilisation plans last year, and recently had an archaeological assessment of the site.

Specialist heritage architects Origins and engineers Hadley & Robinson were now working on a detailed design, and the next step would be to apply for building consent.

"Our plans include building a walkway, so that people can walk up to the height of the top floor of the castle safely and take in the magnificent views along the coast, as well as seeing more of the inside," Mr de Graaf said.

"And we must stabilise it, so that it can’t fall over any more."

As some more cracks had appeared at the ruin, the trust was looking at doing some temporary stabilisation work while the final designs were done, he said.

The difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed progress on the project, but things were moving again.

"It’s time to press on with the next stage of the planning, so we can get the work priced up and make a start on fundraising," he said.

Mr de Graaf hoped for a good turnout at the public meeting, and hoped that people with fundraising skills and enthusiasm might be interested in joining the trust.

