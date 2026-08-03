The Otago Aero Club is offering a way into the cockpit. The club has launched the Centennial Aviation Scholarships, an initiative to get five aspiring pilots in the air. The five scholarships were designed to help those keen on flying take their very first steps into the cockpit. The scholarships are valued at $5000 each and were launched to combine with the Otago Aero Club celebrating its centenary next year. Centennial organising committee member Chris Hinch said the scholarships would allow access to flying for those was may be disadvantaged in different ways. “So we wanted to reduce barriers for people to get into aviation, particularly encouraging those who may face financial, gender or other barriers. “For under-represented people and just make it easier for people to get into aviation,” Mr Hinch said. Founded in 1927, Otago is New Zealand’s first aero club and has spent nearly a century introducing generations of people to the freedom, challenge and adventure of flight. Mr Hinch sent information about the scholarships to all the high schools in Otago and was expecting strong interest. The scholarships included flight training towards a private pilot licence (PPL), together with a pilot logbook, aviation headset and one year’s membership of the club. Scholarship funds will be held by the club and applied directly to flight instruction. The scholarships were intended for people who have always wanted to learn to fly but have never had the opportunity to begin formal flight training. Applicants must be Otago residents aged 16 years or older, with applicants under 18 requiring parent or guardian consent. Previous introductory U-Fly experience flights do not affect eligibility. The selection process was designed to identify enthusiasm, commitment and potential rather than previous aviation experience. Applicants would undertake a 30-minute U-Fly experience flight at their own expense and then attend a face-to-face interview before the successful scholarship recipients are selected. He said the 30-minute experience, costing $160, was important as potential pilots got up in the air. “It’s one of those things where we need to make sure that the person that we are giving the scholarship to has an aptitude, has aptitude and attitude that is going to set them up for success. “So that trial flight’s really important.” Applications close on September 2. Scholarship recipients would be announced ahead of Christmas and formally presented during the club’s centennial gala dinner. The scholarships were just one part of the Otago Aero Club’s wider centenary programme, celebrating a century of aviation while inspiring the next generation of pilots. The club’s centennial celebrations will be on Waitangi Weekend next year, bringing together historic aircraft, visiting aviators, club members and the wider community.