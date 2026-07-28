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Steve Hepburn
steve.hepburn@odt.co.nz

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SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 28

Ngāi Tahu slams Doc over tangled consent process

Ngāi Tahu has launched a scathing attack on the Department of Conservation saying they had no confidence in the government department and it has “by far been the most challenging party to work with”.
Ngāi Tahu slams Doc over tangled consent process
Ngāi Tahu slams Doc over tangled consent process
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandJuly 28

Energy flows as wind farm nears completion

The second stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm is nearing the finish line with power already flowing.
Energy flows as wind farm nears completion
Energy flows as wind farm nears completion