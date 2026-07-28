The second stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm is nearing the finish line with electricity already flowing. Mercury Energy executive generation development general manager Matt Tolcher said the company was on track and on budget with the original plan to complete the $486 million wind farm project by early next year. Construction started on the second stage in winter two years ago. The company was able to start generating electricity from the wind farm’s first installed turbines in its second stage from April this year. All 36 turbines have been installed, and Mercury expects to reach full generation by November this year, as planned. Final commissioning, testing, site rehabilitation and site demobilisation work will continue through to early 2027. Mr Tolcher said the company had a great team of local contractors and regional partners working on the project which had allowed it to accelerate efforts to bring new, renewable energy on line for the country. It wanted to thank the community for their patience during the delivery and construction phase of the project. The second stage would complement the first stage which was completed in November 2023, and consisted of 10 turbines. The first stage generated 43MW and cost $115 million. The new stage would bring the capacity of the wind farm to 198MW.