SUBSCRIBERDunedinCentury celebratedPerformers put on a special show to celebrate 100 years of the department of music at the University of Otago. On stage for the finale to the centennial concert are (from left) Cem Beran Sertkaya, Eva Stein, Tessa Romano, Ameera Woods, Teddy Finney-Waters, Rebecca Ryan, Kieran Kelly and Rhiannon Cooper, along with Prof Terence Dennis on the piano. Photo: Stephen JaquieryFelicity DearReporterSunday, September 27, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO