Ceremony for VC winner

Members of the Otago Military History Group, the Boyes family, heritage advocates, and navy representatives gather for the rededication of the memorial for Midshipman Duncan Gordon Boyes VC. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The extraordinary life and tragic early death of Victoria Cross winner Midshipman Duncan Gordon Boyes (1846-1869) was remembered at a ceremony to rededicate his memorial in the Southern Cemetery.

The poignant ceremony, held on Armistice Day (November 11), was led by Graeme Harvey and attended by descendants of the Boyes family, the Otago Military History Group, historians, heritage advocated, and Naval reservists.

Dunedin man Charlie Boyes told the gathering about his research into the life and background of Duncan Boyes, and the deeds that earned him the Victoria Cross in 1865.

The Victoria Cross was bestowed on the 17-year-old Royal Navy midshipman for his part in action at Shimonoseki, Japan, on September 6, 1864, when he kept his company’s colours flying in the face of heavy enemy fire during an assault on a Japanese stockade.

Some time later, Boyes and a fellow sailor were caught out after curfew and court marshalled, and were consequently discharged from the Royal Navy - a devastating blow for Boyes and his proud military family.

Deeply shamed, he took to drink and suffered bouts of depression, eventually coming to New Zealand with the aim of working on farms owned by his brothers in Central Otago.

In 1869, while staying at Dunedin’s Criterion Hotel, he was killed in an accidental fall from a balcony, aged just 22 years.

Duncan Boyes was buried "Viking style" with full military honours in the Southern Cemetery and, although his remains were shifted to Andersons Bay Cemetery in 1954, the double-ended memorial still stands.

Despite his extensive research into Duncan Boyes’ background, Charlie Boyes was unable to find a direct familial link.

However, the project to restore the memorial had involved Graham Boyes and Raymond Boyes - descendants from Duncan Boyes’ branch of the family.

Otago Military History Group chairman Peter Trevathan congratulated Charlie Boyes on his work, and thanked him and members of the group for their efforts in restoring the memorial, and acknowledged the design of the memorial panel by Hilda Bennett.

‘‘The memorial is looking great, and I’m sure many people will be interested to stop and learn about the life and bravery of Duncan Boyes,’’ he said.

After the plaque was unveiled by Charlie Boyes and Graham Boyes, the ceremony concluded with wreath laying, The Ode of Remembrance, the Last Post played by Joseph Kelly, the national anthem, and a Viking blessing.

