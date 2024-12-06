Charges after ride home in patrol car

Photo: ODT files

A man given a ride home repaid the favour by smashing a patrol car window and attacking two officers, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Dunedin Hospital at 7pm yesterday due to a man behaving in a disorderly manner.

When they arrived, the man was located and trespassed from the hospital, and officers gave the man a ride home ‘‘in an attempt to resolve the situation’’.

However, when officers dropped the man off at his South Dunedin home, he swung his bag at the car window, smashing it.

The man was arrested and taken back to the police station to be processed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While in the cells, he attacked two officers when they went down to speak with him by punching them in the head.

The officers were not injured.

The man was charged with wilful damage, assault with the intent to injure and assault with the intent to obstruct, and would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

