Charges expected for driver

A man is expected to face charges after a crash in Waikouaiti left him with critical injuries and his partner dead.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, at the intersection with Thomas St, about 11.20pm on Monday.

The 29-year-old driver and the victim cannot be named because of a court-imposed suppression order.

At the scene of the crash, baby items, including a nursing bottle and a broken child’s seat, were visible.

The section of road where the crash happened was being resealed and police cars could be seen skidding on the loose gravel as they arrived at the scene in the morning.

One lane of the road remained open until noon yesterday.

One person died and another was critically injured as a result of a single car crash at the southern entrance to Waikouaiti late on Monday night. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash and a blood sample was taken from the man, who was believed to be the driver.

The man had been placed under arrest on unrelated matters, Sgt Bond said.

Counsel Andrew Dawson told the Dunedin District Court yesterday his client was "conscious but in a great deal of pain".

The driver was called before court in his absence in relation to breaching a court order.

The man has not yet been charged over the crash but the court heard that criminal prosecution was "likely".

Judge David Robinson said the man agreed to be remanded in custody until next week and was granted name suppression until that appearance.

The deceased is understood to be the partner of the man. — Additional reporting Rob Kidd