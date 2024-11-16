Checking in

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Members of the police commercial vehicle safety unit were conducting spot checks on buses used for ferrying cruise ship passengers between Port Chalmers and Dunedin. Senior Sergeant Hugh Tait said three members of the team set up for a few hours in Port Chalmers on Thursday and checked a total of 12 vehicles and drivers.

‘‘We have a good relationship with Port Otago and the cruise operators, and we undertake similar exercises three or four times over the cruise season, often with our partners at NZTA,’’ he said.

Drivers also underwent mandatory breath-testing procedures and their logbooks were checked for compliance. Three drivers had minor logbook issues. Of those, two received warnings and one had an infringement notice issued.