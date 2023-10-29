Cheerful and busy despite rare condition

Helping support each other are the Roberts family (from left) Liam, 10, Jess and Isaac, 8. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The Star reporter Simon Henderson meets Isaac and his family to find out more.

Isaac embraces life with both hands and is constantly on the go.

He collects Pokemon cards and loves scoring bargains, such as a chrome and red vinyl chair for his bedroom.

He loves his goldfish Messi and Ronaldo, and he enjoys playing with the family pets Archie the dog, Cookie the cat and Chocolate the chicken.

Isaac assists his father in carpentry, including building a chicken coop staircase.

He has an artistic streak too, such as turning a hinge and two pieces of wood into a butterfly.

Yet a limp and thigh scar reveal a hidden health challenge.

It all started at a school sports game at the end of October last year.

Isaac describes how while playing football he went to kick a goal, "I went like this ..."

He acts out the moment things changed for him, running to kick a goal and then falling flat on the ground.

"I went for this kick and then I fell crying."

His mother Jess Roberts said he had so much pain in his inner thigh.

"It just dropped him to the ground."

Over the next few days both his teachers and parents kept an eye on him.

"His limp was so exaggerated that we didn’t know if he was pulling our leg or not," Mrs Roberts said.

His downfall came when he tried to swipe some lollies from his grandmother next door.

"He ran away from her and it stopped him in his tracks because his leg was so sore."

That convinced his parents something was genuinely wrong.

Despite visits to the doctor and time with a physiotherapist, Isaac’s right leg did not seem to be getting better.

An X-ray revealed Perthes disease, a rare condition affecting the femur’s upper end at the hip joint, caused by disrupted blood supply.

The condition occurs when blood supply to the growing end of the femur is cut off.

"The disease is super rare," Mrs Roberts said.

Isaac was barred from sports such as rugby and football, and could not run, jump or climb.

He relied on a wheelchair, crutches and a walking frame, and required special bathroom seating.

In March this year Isaac had an osteotomy, a surgical procedure to cut his femur and place it at a different angle in his hip joint.

"That is to allow for bloodflow to the hip area to regenerate the ball that has been flattening off," Mrs Roberts said.

Isaac recovered well from the surgery but it has been a tough time for him, with continued restrictions on activity.

At the end of November he was due for an X-ray to see if there had been some regeneration of his femur.

"We are hoping that we are going to see some regrowth," Mrs Roberts said.

In the meantime Isaac was enjoying an inflatable spa pool donated by Hell Pizza’s Satan’s Little Helper programme, easing his pain and providing a winter alternative to the closed local pool.

Mrs Roberts said the family were grateful for the gift .

"He can just dip into it in the morning or after school.

"And it is quite nice when he has friends over, because once he starts getting tired, it is something they can do together."

While it had been an emotional time for the whole family, she was proud of how Isaac had coped, Mrs Roberts said.

"It has been tough on him. He can’t play with his friends like he used to, but Isaac has come a long way with it.

"It was really upsetting for him at first, but I think that he has learned that it is part of him, and he just seems really content at the moment.

"He is so resilient."