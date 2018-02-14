Chinese New Year fireworks canned

The Chinese New Year fireworks display will be replaced by a light and sound show. Photo: ODT

The Dunedin City Council has canned a fireworks display planned for Chinese New Year celebrations on Friday and replaced it with a light and sound show.

DCC Manager Community Development and Events Joy Gunn said a fire ban across the city meant the planned fireworks display at the Dunedin Chinese Garden could not be held.

“The fire ban has been put in place to protect people and property and it’s important we act responsibly and avoid creating any fire risks.

“We have heard the ban may be reviewed on Friday, but due to the organisation that goes into such an event, an alternative to fireworks has been put in place.

Ms Gunn said the council reailsed some people would be disappointed by the decision, but they were very pleased to be able to provide an alternative.

''A four-minute, synchronised light and sound piece will provide a great finale for the Chinese New Year celebrations.”

Ms Gunn says it’s also a timely reminder that private fireworks should not be used at home or in neighbourhoods if the fire ban remains in place.

The Chinese Garden will provide the focal point for the evening’s festivities to welcome in the Year of the Dog.