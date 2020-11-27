Climate project involvement call

Ocean acidification researcher Hannah Heynderickx talks about climate change. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

New Zealand would benefit by becoming more involved in an international initiative, the Climate Action Project, which educates school pupils about climate change, a Belgian-born University of Otago PhD student says.

Hannah Heynderickx yesterday presented a paper on the project at a symposium organised by the university’s climate change network, He Kaupapa Hononga.

Three hundred trees were planted by 150 participating pupils at Taieri College last year, as part of an international project programme at the college, headed by college science teacher Rachel Chisnall.

Ms Heynderickx, of the Otago botany department, told more than 30 people about her ocean acidification related research, and the value of the international programme.

Through this project, teachers, pupils and students across all continents could connect and interact with each other.

Changing the mindsets of pupils and having them share stories with peers from all over the world was a ‘‘very powerful and valuable way of learning’’, Ms Heynderickx said.

‘‘After all, it is young people that will inherit the earth and face the long-term impacts of climate change,’’ she said.

As part of the overall action project, she made an online presentation about the dangers of ocean acidification to young people in 20 countries.

Network co-co-ordinator Associate Prof Sara Walton said due to Covid-19 disruption, this was the first symposium the network had been able to hold this year, and it had gone well.