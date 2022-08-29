Clothing gets a second chance

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fiona Jenkin examines her handiwork after darning a hole in a merino jumper at the Green Island Landfill Repair Cafe on Saturday.

She taught people how to repair clothing at the workshop. Ms Jenkin said the workshop had proved popular as she had a fully booked schedule for the day. She had been working with fabric most of her life and was happy to share her knowledge with those who wanted to learn, she said. A lot of people had lost valuable repair skills after products became cheaper and more disposable in the ’80s, but many things could be repaired and have a long lifespan. Dunedin City Council waste and environmental solutions waste minimisation supervisor Cath Gledhill said the workshop was a way to educate people about their right to repair goods as well as teach them the skills to do so. About 20 people attended with items they needed fixed.

