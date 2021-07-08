Code brown at Moana Pool

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The main pool at Moana Pool in Dunedin was closed for cleaning for about an hour yesterday after a code brown incident.
A Dunedin City Council spokesman confirmed the main pool at the council-owned facility was closed for cleaning from 12.55pm to 1.45pm yesterday, due to the incident.
A code brown is the term for when a swimmer defecates in a pool.
‘‘Fortunately, these sorts of incidents are not common,’’ the spokesman said.