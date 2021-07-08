Thursday, 8 July 2021

Code brown at Moana Pool

    The main pool had to be closed for about an hour yesterday. Photo: ODT files
    The main pool at Moana Pool in Dunedin was closed for cleaning for about an hour yesterday after a code brown incident.

    A Dunedin City Council spokesman confirmed the main pool at the council-owned facility was closed for cleaning from 12.55pm to 1.45pm yesterday, due to the incident.

    A code brown is the term for when a swimmer defecates in a pool.

    ‘‘Fortunately, these sorts of incidents are not common,’’ the spokesman said.

