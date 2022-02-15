Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Cold water poured on protesters' brazier burn

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The fire service supervise as an Octagon occupier extinguishes a brazier fire. Photo: Stephen...
    The fire service supervise as an Octagon occupier extinguishes a brazier fire. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Fire crews have been called out several times to extinguish brazier fires in the Octagon lit by anti-mandate occupiers.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they attended two calls in the Octagon this morning, at about 9am and 9.55am.

    Both times the occupants were spoken to and the fire was extinguished.

    Fenz crew were also called to a small fire last night about 7pm.

    No action was taken, she said.

    Protesters said they had the fire going for several hours last night and were using it to stay warm.

    A police spokesman said they were aware Fenz had attended incidents in the Octagon, but police had not attended.

    A protester at the Octagon occupation warms himself in front of a fire on Tuesday morning. Photo:...
    A protester at the Octagon occupation warms himself in front of a fire on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter