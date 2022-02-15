Cold water poured on protesters' brazier burn

The fire service supervise as an Octagon occupier extinguishes a brazier fire. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Fire crews have been called out several times to extinguish brazier fires in the Octagon lit by anti-mandate occupiers.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they attended two calls in the Octagon this morning, at about 9am and 9.55am.

Both times the occupants were spoken to and the fire was extinguished.

Fenz crew were also called to a small fire last night about 7pm.

No action was taken, she said.

Protesters said they had the fire going for several hours last night and were using it to stay warm.

A police spokesman said they were aware Fenz had attended incidents in the Octagon, but police had not attended.