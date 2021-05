Jan Tucker

Port Chalmers community advocate Jan Tucker has died.

The former high school teacher served 14 years on the Chalmers and West Harbour Community Boards and 20 years as chairwoman of Keep Dunedin Beautiful.

She was a life member of Bowls Dunedin, had governance roles in bowls at a national level and was a volunteer cruise ship guide among other community service roles.

Mrs Tucker, who died on Sunday, had cancer. She was 80.

An obituary will follow.