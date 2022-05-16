Monday, 16 May 2022

Compost fire at green-waste site

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services were called to deal with a compost fire at a commercial green-waste premises in Dunedin this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was notified of a fire at the McLeod Rd site, in the suburb of Burnside, about 6.15am.

    A crew from Lookout Point station attended and discovered the fire in a mulch heap.

    Staff at the green-waste site had digger and would continue to monitor the fire throughout the day.

    The fire was not believed to suspicious, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter