Compost fire at green-waste site

Emergency services were called to deal with a compost fire at a commercial green-waste premises in Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was notified of a fire at the McLeod Rd site, in the suburb of Burnside, about 6.15am.

A crew from Lookout Point station attended and discovered the fire in a mulch heap.

Staff at the green-waste site had digger and would continue to monitor the fire throughout the day.

The fire was not believed to suspicious, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz