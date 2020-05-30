Saturday, 30 May 2020

Concerns for man missing from Dunedin

    Zane Storer was last seen on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Police
    There are concerns for a man missing from Dunedin since Wednesday.

    Police are asking for the public's help finding Zane Storer (26), who has been reported missing from the central city.

    He was last seen on Wednesday, and police said both they and Zane's family had concerns for his welfare.

    He was last seen wearing blue overalls and workboots, 

    Zane is thought to have connections in the Balclutha area, and Christchurch.

    Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the police 105 number.

