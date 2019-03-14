Concerns for missing North Dunedin man

Missing 54-year-old Andrew Ginther. Photo: Supplied

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing North Dunedin man who was last seen at noon on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for any information from the public that can help them locate Andrew Gither (54).

He is thought to have been wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt with white writing across the chest, and black Doc Martin boots.

If you’ve seen Andrew, or have any information that might help us find him, please call Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.