Conman released year early, banned from gambling

Blair Beaumont defrauded nearly 40 victims out of $65,000 over two and a-half years. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A veteran conman will be released from prison almost a year before the end of his sentence but will be banned from gambling.

Blair David Beaumont, 39, was jailed for three years and 10 months when he was sentenced on a slew of dishonesty charges at the Dunedin District Court in September 2021.

He put his crimes down to his betting and alcohol issues, and the Parole Board imposed a range of conditions with that in mind, in preparation for his release from Rolleston Prison next week.

Panel convener Mary More noted Beaumont had racked up dozens of similar offences since he was a teenager.

His fraud spree started in December 2018, just months after his release from prison, and continued until May 2021 as he scammed victims across Central and North Otago, Canterbury and Wellington.

Over 30 months he swindled 39 victims out of $65,000.

Beaumont’s scams were varied; from the online sales of non-existent items — such as watches, electronics and shipping containers — to the theft of a commercial floor scrubber.

He also posed as a handyman and failed to complete work for which he was paid, and charged accommodation and meals to his business then ignored the bills as they mounted.

Beaumont’s behaviour in prison had been exemplary, the Parole Board heard.

He was described by Corrections staff as "polite and courteous" and had also refused to smuggle contraband into the prison on one occasion.

While behind bars, Beaumont completed two rehabilitation programmes and was now doing release to work — a scheme for minimum-security prisoners to engage in paid work to ease their transition back into the community.

"Mr Beaumont spoke well to the board about his previous issues and how he will manage them. He said lack of finances would be a struggle and he wants employment rather than to run his own business as before", Ms More said.

Among the parole conditions were.

— To live at a Christchurch address and abide by a 10pm-6am curfew.

— To comply with electronic monitoring.

— To attend any assessments and treatment (including a Problem Gambling programme) as directed by Probation.

— Not to engage in gambling.

— Not to be involved in financial accounts of any person or entity unless approved.

— Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

— Not to contact victims.

— To inform Probation of changes in employment.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz , Court reporter