Contractor called after car crashes into electrical box

An electrical junction box was hit in a car crash in South Dunedin this afternoon and a contractor was called in to enable a motorist to get out safely.

The crash at the intersection of Midland St and Timaru St shortly before 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

It appeared a "power box" had been hit, causing an outage to at least one nearby property, she said.

No significant injuries were reported.

Contractor Delta arrived at the scene to isolate the power and allow the person to get out of the car, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.