Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Contractor called after car crashes into electrical box

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An electrical junction box was hit in a car crash in South Dunedin this afternoon and a contractor was called in to enable a motorist to get out safely.

    The crash at the intersection of Midland St and Timaru St shortly before 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    It appeared a "power box" had been hit, causing an outage to at least one nearby property, she said.

    No significant injuries were reported.

    Contractor Delta arrived at the scene to isolate the power and allow the person to get out of the car, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

    Emergency services gather at the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Midland and Timaru Sts in South Dunedin. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Emergency services gather at the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Midland and Timaru Sts in South Dunedin. Photo: Linda Robertson

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter