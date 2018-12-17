Controlled burn spreads to hedge

A controlled burn-off on the Taieri has spread to a nearby hedge.

A crew from the Mosgiel Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the small vegetation fire in Puddle Alley about 1.10pm this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern Communications shift manager Andrew Norris said the fire has been quickly brought under control.

About 20m in size there was no risk of the hedge fire spreading any further at this stage, Mr Norris said.

A tanker had been called for so the area could be further dampened, he said.