Council again mulls turning park into reserve

The Dunedin City Council will finally put a reserve proposal for Logan Park out to the public next month, after years of delays. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin city councillors are hoping that it is third-time lucky for a decades-old attempt to provide some protection rules for Logan Park.

At Wednesday’s strategy and planning meeting, councillors received an update on the proposed Logan Park Reserve management plan.

The plan aims to provide a framework for future planning at the park, the most widely used park in the city.

Cr Jim O’Malley said the debate on how to protect Logan Park had gone on for decades, and in the meantime a lot of development had occurred.

"The previous Logan Park management plan just stopped.

"The one before that just stopped too.

"A lot of time and effort has been put into this in the past ... Many people who attended the meetings feel they were not being listened to."

Cr O’Malley also had concerns about the fact the university hockey club, football club and rugby club were not on the list of consulted parties.

"I am deeply concerned about the future of some of the clubs which operate there.

"While they might have the university name, they have few resources."

Acting parks and recreation group manager Heath Ellis said the council tried as "actively as we could" to contact these clubs.

"What we need to do now is to go back and door-knock them.

"We invited everybody and they just didn’t turn up."

Mayor Jules Radich said "informal users" of Logan Park needed to be considered in any reserves plan, although he acknowledged it might be difficult engaging them directly.

"If the mountain won’t come to Muhammad, we may have to get out and find those people.

"Some parts of the system work, and we need to tap into those systems.

"The park is very well used."

Mr Ellis said the initial consultation had received more than 350 responses; many of which were from students.

"People were interested in reinstating the running track; and there was interest in using some of the edges of the reserve for a halfpipe.

"Most students who provided feedback were interested in concerts — something they thought was one of the best uses of the park."

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas praised the existing council staff’s efforts on the plan.

"The public will be very interested.

"It’s important we get it right."

The proposed management plan aims to "strengthen relationships, protocols and consultation with organisations that have a direct interest in preserving and improving the quality playing surfaces and facilities for all users".

It also proposes to manage the reserve as a multipurpose recreational resource, focusing primarily on organised sport, but also consider play, walking, running, passive recreation and cultural events.

There were also proposed "improvements" to pedestrian accessibility and alternative parking layouts to "improve circulation and avoid conflict".

Public consultation will run from May 13 to July 15.

A hearings panel will consider submissions on the draft plan and will make recommendations to the strategy and planning committee.

