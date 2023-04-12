Countdown on: city marks 100 days to World Cup

Alisha Lehmann and Ana Maria Crnogorcevic may not be household names in Dunedin, but for a few weeks in July the Swiss football players could be the toast of the town.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said yesterday he wanted the city to embrace the Swiss side after the team chose Dunedin as its base for the Fifa Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 this winter.

When games begin in July, the team from Switzerland will stay at the Distinction Hotel, and use a revamped Tahuna Park as a training ground.

The Swiss side will also take on the Football Ferns, on July 30, in one of six fixtures scheduled for Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium during the tournament.

Dunedin footballers (from left) Ava Couling (12), Sophie Devereux (13), Amelia Smith (12), Alice Ussher (11) and Izabella Christofoletti (12) join Tazuni, the little penguin, the official mascot of the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, to mark 100 days until the the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"We’ll be looking after Switzerland whilst they stay here.

"I hope the people of Dunedin will turn out to support Switzerland as they compete for the cup," Mr Radich said yesterday.

"And I’m looking forward to a fantastic competition here."

Marking 100 days until the official kick-off of the women’s world cup yesterday, 32 footballs were released down Baldwin St as an unscientific predictor of the tournament winner.

The ball representing Italy crossed the line first, which suited Dunedin City Royals midfielder Izabella Christofoletti (12) just fine.

Some of the 32 footballs — one for each country playing — released down Baldwin St to mark the occasion.

Izabella said because she had an Italian name she was hoping Italy would do well in the tournament.

She admitted though her favourite team was Brazil.

Her favourite player was Brazil’s captain Marta.

"She’s more of a goal-setter-upper than a goal scorer, like me," Izabella said.

With an estimated television audience of 2 billion viewers, the Women’s World Cup would be the biggest sporting event New Zealand had ever hosted, Mr Radich said.

Izabella Christofoletti (12) holds the ball for Italy, which won the race down Baldwin St.

It was an important event for New Zealand, it was an important event for Dunedin, and it was an important event for young footballers, especially girls who would watch the stars of women’s football put on a display of their skills, he said.

"To be blunt, we’re expecting a real uplift in the uptake of football amongst young women in the city," Mr Radich said.

Mr Radich also said it was fun to see the world’s steepest street used to promote Dunedin again.

A race down Baldwin St should be considered to celebrate any "future, large events" in the city, he said.

