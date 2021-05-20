Countdown stabbing victim thanks public for intervening

Countdown senior manager Dallas Wilson and his two sons. Photo: Supplied

A father-of-two stabbed during an attack at a Dunedin supermarket says he never imagined a day at work would end with him undergoing lifesaving emergency surgery.

Dallas Wilson, a senior manager at Countdown Dunedin Central on Cumberland St, was critically injured after being stabbed four times when a man entered the store on the afternoon of Monday, May 10.

Speaking exclusively to The New Zealand Herald, Wilson, who was released from hospital on Monday this week, said he's lucky to be alive.

"Fortunately all wounds narrowly missed any vital organs," he said.

Wilson was one of four people rushed to Dunedin Hospital that day. A female staffer was also stabbed, along with an off-duty Corrections officer and his wife.

All four underwent emergency surgery.

One victim remains in hospital and is believed to be "progressing well on a general ward".

Wilson said he could not speak about the specifics of the incident as it was before the courts but he wanted to share his story and thank New Zealanders for the support he had received.

"All the details I remember about the incident itself are with the police, backed up with CCTV footage," he said.

"It was a random attack. The victims did not know the man."

He said the incident came out of the blue.

"There was so many people at the scene putting themselves at risk."

"It all just happened very quickly and I was just grateful that he got apprehended not long after he attacked me," he said.

"I'd like to thank everyone who helped me and others at the scene and the support of police, St John and medical staff until my release from hospital on Monday."

Wilson is now recovering at home and is appreciative of all the messages and well wishes.

"Surgery went really well and there were no complications."

"My mum, sister, two boys and their mum have been my main support," he said.

"Recovery is coming along. I picked up pneumonia in hospital late last week but the medical team were more than happy with the progression of the stab wounds and hopefully I will be pain-free soon enough."

A man with name suppression has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and was remanded in custody after appearing in the Dunedin District Court the day after the attack.

He remains in custody and is due to appear again in court next month.

The other three victims did not want to speak about their own experience but earlier this week, via police, thanked the public for supporting them.

Wilson said he hoped everyone injured that afternoon would make a full recovery.

"And thanks for intervening," he passed on to them.

"I spoke to my [injured] colleague just before she left hospital and have had contact with the others through messages from nurses, police with well wishes."

The Countdown store reopened several days after the attack, following a blessing at the scene.

Some staff have not felt ready to return to work yet and are being supported on leave.

A security guard remains at the main entrance during opening hours.