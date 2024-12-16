Court date after security guard punched

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin man is facing court after allegedly assaulting a security guard in the Octagon at the weekend.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 26-year-old punched the guard, aged 24, in the face after he was denied access to a licensed premises on Saturday at 9.15pm.
Several guards restrained the man until police arrived.
He was arrested on a charge of intent to injure with reckless disregard and was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, Snr Sgt Bond said.