Court date after security guard punched

A Dunedin man is facing court after allegedly assaulting a security guard in the Octagon at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 26-year-old punched the guard, aged 24, in the face after he was denied access to a licensed premises on Saturday at 9.15pm.

Several guards restrained the man until police arrived.

He was arrested on a charge of intent to injure with reckless disregard and was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, Snr Sgt Bond said.