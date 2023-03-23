Cow mooved on from motorway

Dunedin police have remooved an escaped cow which was blocking State Highway One this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of an "adventurous escaped cow", wandering along the side of the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) near the Concord off-ramp about 5am today.

"She was mooved down the offramp and herded back into her paddock, with her friends who were not amoosed by the police presence," Snr Sgt Bond said.

