It was a case of rinse and repeat for Dunedin city councillor Jo Galer.

After gaining international fame last month over joining a Dunedin City Council meeting from an overseas hotel bathroom, washing in view, Cr Galer revisited the episode on Tuesday for a national audience.

This time it was for Ryan Bridge Today and washing was again hanging in the background as she reflected on the attention she received after the August 3 council meeting.

“I’m open to offers maybe from Victoria’s Secret or Bendon,” Cr Galer told the host.

“I could do some advertising for them. So, yeah, I’m sitting by the phone.”

Cr Galer told the Otago Daily Times afterwards it was a light-hearted interview she had wanted to do.

On August 3, as Cr Galer beamed in online for the council meeting, Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker advised she might want to move her camera as her washing could be seen.

Cr Galer collected herself and then pushed on with her speech about the government’s push for reorganisation of local government.

Soon after her return to Dunedin, Cr Galer was asked by the ODT about the bathroom video call and she said: “More important was the message I wanted to give.”

Asked what had inspired her to talk about the incident now, she noted there had been a lot of publicity at the time.

“[Host Ryan Bridge] wanted to have a light-hearted chat about it, and I appreciated that, and so I did.”

Cr Galer noted an ODT cartoon about airing dirty laundry, but said hers was clean.

Footage of the meeting was watched 4 million times on the BBC News TikTok account and was covered by other news outlets.

Cr Galer told Mr Bridge she had dashed into the bathroom after realising there was a lot of noise in the background.

She declined to elaborate to the ODT.

During the video call, a figure could be made out behind a door and a hand seemed to come into view at one point.

In a social media post at the time, Cr Mandy Mayhem said Cr Galer was in Glasgow with Cr Russell Lund.

Cr Galer reiterated on Tuesday she and Cr Lund were very good friends.

“We are both new councillors and share much in common — no different to several other councillors … with each other.”

Ms Barker said on Tuesday she had not watched the interview with Mr Bridge.

She had a council meeting to prepare for and the agenda for it was large, she said.

“I just don’t have time to be distracted by councillor behaviour.”