Crash at Allanton bridge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash involved a stationwagon.
Fire and Emergency Service NZ shift manager Brent Dunn said it appeared the vehicle slid on ice, but no one was injured.
Crews from Lookout Point and Outram attended, as did police, who were notified about 8am.
The road was down to one lane for a time, affecting people on their way to Dunedin Airport.
However, Mr Dunn said the road has now been cleared.
St John ambulance was not required.