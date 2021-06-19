Crash at Allanton bridge

Photo: supplied

Emergency services were called to a crash on the Allanton bridge, near Dunedin, early this morning.

The crash involved a stationwagon.

Fire and Emergency Service NZ shift manager Brent Dunn said it appeared the vehicle slid on ice, but no one was injured.

Crews from Lookout Point and Outram attended, as did police, who were notified about 8am.

The road was down to one lane for a time, affecting people on their way to Dunedin Airport.

However, Mr Dunn said the road has now been cleared.

St John ambulance was not required.