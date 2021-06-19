Saturday, 19 June 2021

Crash at Allanton bridge

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: supplied
    Photo: supplied
    Emergency services were called to a crash on the Allanton bridge, near Dunedin, early this morning.

    The crash involved a stationwagon.

    Fire and Emergency Service NZ shift manager Brent Dunn said it appeared the vehicle slid on ice, but no one was injured.

    Crews from Lookout Point and Outram attended, as did police, who were notified about 8am.

    The road was down to one lane for a time, affecting people on their way to Dunedin Airport.

    However, Mr Dunn said the road has now been cleared.

    St John ambulance was not required.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter