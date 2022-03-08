Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Crash causes animal waste to spill on motorway

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene of an accident on the north-bound lane of the Southern Motorway at Burnside this morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    A sewage tank spill is causing traffic delays after a motor vehicle accident on the Southern Motorway this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash occurred about 8.20am.

    The crash was minor in nature but traffic was backed up substantially, he said.

    The accident involved a vacuum truck carrying animal waste and a car.

    Effluent had spilled out into the road and the council had been alerted.

    Some other vehicles had suffered minor damage but had been able to carry on their journeys, the spokesman said.

    Crews from Lookout Point and Roslyn attended the scene and were assisting with traffic management.

    A witness said the incident possibly involved three vehicles.

    A truck carrying a septic-tank appeared to have collided with the back end of a sports utility vehicle and a logging truck might also have been involved, he said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended.

    It assessed and treated three patients one of whom was transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

    The other two had minor injuries and were not transported, she said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

