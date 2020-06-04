Thursday, 4 June 2020

Crash delays buses in central city

    By John Lewis
    A car crash caused several bus services to be delayed in central Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said two cars collided on the corner of York Pl and Russell St about 7.50am.

    No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were badly damaged and could not be moved.

    The road was partially blocked for about 40-50 minutes before the vehicles were towed away.

    The incident caused the delay of the 33, 44 and 55 Orbus services.

