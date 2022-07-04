Monday, 4 July 2022

Crash, possible robbery near Oval

    By Oscar Francis
    Police were called to a collision between two cars, followed by an apparent street robbery, near the Oval in Dunedin this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the incident, at the intersection of Princes and Maitland Sts, about 3pm.

    There was no indication of any injuries she said.

    It also appeared that an officer became aware of a possible street robbery in the area about 3.15pm, the spokeswoman said.

    A witness said it appeared the collision happened when one driver decided to perform a U-turn and their car was hit on its side.

    One lane of the road could be seen to be blocked as officers attended.

     

