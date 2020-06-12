Crash at South Dunedin intersection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
No-one was seriously hurt in a nose-to-tail car crash at the intersection of King Edward St and Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, shortly before 5pm today.
A police spokeswoman said that two or three cars were involved in the crash, and full details were not immediately available.
Police had spoken to the parties involved in the crash, inquiries were continuing and St John treatment had not been required.