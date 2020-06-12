Friday, 12 June 2020

Crash at South Dunedin intersection

    By John Gibb
    No-one was seriously hurt in a nose-to-tail car crash at the intersection of King Edward St and Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, shortly before 5pm today.

    A police spokeswoman said that two or three cars were involved in the crash, and full details were not immediately available.

    Police had spoken to the parties involved in the crash, inquiries were continuing and St John treatment had not been required.

