Crash on Southern Motorway

Emergency services were called to the crash about 7.55am. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A crash on the Southern Motorway caused delays for commuters in Dunedin this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 after two cars collided near Lookout Point about 7.55am.

A police spokeswoman said the cars were removed from the road allowing the traffic that had backed up along the motorway to be cleared shortly after.

Fire crews cleared fluid that had leaked on the road and there did not appear to be any injuries, she said.

Police left the scene by 8.40am.