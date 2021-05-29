Saturday, 29 May 2021

Crashes prompt warning to drive carefully on wet roads

    By John Gibb
    Emergency services are warning motorists to drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel after crashes in wet weather near Dunedin and in Otago-Southland.

    One person, apparently the driver, escaped with minor injuries after a car rolled over in wet conditions on Three Mile Hill Rd, near Dunedin, at 12.51pm today, emergency service officials said.

    Firefighters helped at the scene, but did not need to extricate anyone from the crash, near Silverstream Valley Rd, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Meanwhile, no-one was reported seriously hurt when a van rolled about 11.45am on State Highway 6, the Five Rivers-Lumsden Highway in Southland.

    The incident happened near Ellis Rd, about 5kms north of Lumsden, emergency services said.

    A police spokeswoman warned road users to drive to the conditions in wet weather, lower their speeds, increase their following distances and ensure their lights were on.

    If rain was getting ‘‘pretty heavy’’, motorists should consider delaying any unnecessary travel until conditions improved, she said.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Brent Dunn also urged motorists to drive to the conditions and suggested postponing any unnecessary travel until the current ‘‘big weather system’’ had moved away.

    john.gibb@odt.co.nz

     

