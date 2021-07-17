Saturday, 17 July 2021

Breaking News 12.58 pm

Crews battle house fire in Lookout Point

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Four fire crews are fighting a blaze at a house in Lookout Point which was "well alight" on arrival.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received several calls about a house being on fire in Thomson St about 12.05pm.

    Crews from the nearby Lookout Point Fire Station and St Kilda were first to the scene, where the house was described as "well alight", she said.

    Black smoke rises from the house fire in Lookout Point. Photo: Lucas Storm
    Black smoke rises from the house fire in Lookout Point. Photo: Lucas Storm
    The second alarm fire meant crews from the Dunedin and Roslyn stations were also called.

    The fire started in the house but the cause was not yet known, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

    An ambulance has also responded, as there were indications someone had "non-serious" smoke inhalation, she said.

    Smoke rises from a house fire in Lookout Point as seen from Calton Hill. Photo: Jacob Plasmeyer
    Smoke rises from a house fire in Lookout Point as seen from Calton Hill. Photo: Jacob Plasmeyer

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter