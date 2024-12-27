Crews called out to car fire

Firefighters work to extinguish the car fire. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Firefighters have been working to get a vehicle on fire under control in Upper Junction, Dunedin, this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said initially the Willowbank crew responded to the fire in North Rd, near Cottle Rd, with one truck attending about 4pm.

After a second call indicating the vehicle on fire was part of a crash, they called for extra resources.

A crew from the Dunedin station responded; however, on arrival it was found the car was not part of a crash.

The vehicle was engulfed in fire and crews were working to extinguish the blaze, the spokesman said.

A reporter at the scene said the road was closed for some time and police were at the scene to assist with traffic.