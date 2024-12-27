Friday, 27 December 2024

Crews called out to car fire

    By Laine Priestley
    Firefighters work to extinguish the car fire. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Firefighters have been working to get a vehicle on fire under control in Upper Junction, Dunedin, this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said initially the Willowbank crew responded to the fire in North Rd, near Cottle Rd, with one truck attending about 4pm.

    After a second call indicating the vehicle on fire was part of a crash, they called for extra resources.

    A crew from the Dunedin station responded; however, on arrival it was found the car was not part of a crash.

    The vehicle was engulfed in fire and crews were working to extinguish the blaze, the spokesman said.

    A reporter at the scene said the road was closed for some time and police were at the scene to assist with traffic.

     

