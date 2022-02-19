Saturday, 19 February 2022

4.10 pm

Crews called out to cookout in Kew

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin fire crews were called out this afternoon to what was thought to be a house fire, but turned out to be an umu.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the amount of smoke emanating from the Easther Cres house, in Kew, looked so "spectacular" that fire crews responding called for back up.

    ‘‘The closest responding truck could see the smoke in the distance and it looked rather impressive, so they made a second alarm which called for an additional two fire engines.

    ‘‘Four trucks were on the way, but when they got there it was just an umu,’’ the spokesman said.

    When the first two trucks arrived at the scene about 3.30pm, firefighters believed the back of the house was on fire, he said. 

    When they discovered it was a cookout, the remaining two fire trucks were stood down, he said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter