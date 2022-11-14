Alleged assault on officers; violent incidents at bus hub

A teenager who allegedly assaulted two police officers after trying to urinate on members of the public will appear in youth court on charges of aggravated assault, police say.

Police also attended an incident where a 73-year-old was assaulted at Dunedin’s bus hub after being followed from a centre city bar, amidst other violence-related callouts over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a 17-year-old youth throwing glass bottles and trying to urinate on members of the public in Stafford St about 1am on Sunday.

When police arrived, the youth assaulted two officers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The youth was placed in a police car and continued lashing out, but did not cause any damage with his kicks, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in youth court today, charged with assaulting police, aggravated assault and disorderly behaviour.

Police were also called to two assaults at Dunedin’s bus hub over the weekend.

About 9.20pm on Friday a 38-year-old woman followed two men, who were 65 and 73 years old, from an Octagon bar to the bus hub and accused one of them of stealing her phone, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman pushed both victims, one of whom went into the side of a bus and then to the ground, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers arrested the woman, who has been referred to Te Pae Oranga.

A St John spokeswoman said three vehicles were sent and one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

About 1.30pm on Sunday police were called to reports a 47-year-old man had been assaulted near the hub's public toilets by an unidentified young man.

The young man attacked the victim by punching him several times, Snr Sgt Bond said. Police were following positive lines of inquiry into the incident.

On Sunday at 2.20am police were called to Night N’ Day Princes St after a group of about 20 intoxicated people were congregating outside and trying to start fights.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for disorder and given a formal warning.

At 11.35pm on Friday, police were called to reports a man was kicking a glass pane in the front door of a London St house.

When police arrived, they located an intoxicated 20-year-old man who matched the description given. He was arrested and referred to Te Pae Oranga.

At noon on Saturday police were called to Pine Hill Rd to reports that a 43-year-old man was throwing items at a house and threatening the occupant.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who admitted causing damage.