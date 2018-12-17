Arrest after alleged stabbing

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another person in the neck at a Dunedin boarding house yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the property in Leckhampton Court, Clyde Hill, shortly after 7pm to reports of a man with suspected stab wounds to his neck and shoulders.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital by a St John ambulance in a moderate condition, the spokeswoman said.

One person was in custody after the incident. A neighbour described the property as a halfway house.