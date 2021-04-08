Arrest after car spiked, driver flees

A 21-year-old woman who fled police after the vehicle she was driving was road spiked is facing a raft of charges.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said last night, police were dealing with an unrelated incident in North Rd, North East Valley, when officers saw a car travelling at speed.

‘‘The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police. No pursuit was initiated.

‘‘The vehicle returned to North Rd about midnight and was subsequently spiked by police.

‘‘The driver then fled the car and was tracked by a police dog.’’

The woman was found nearby, he said.

She will appear in the Dunedin District Court today on charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, dishonestly taking a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

