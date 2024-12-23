Arrest made after man seen snooping in garage - police

A Dunedin man has been arrested after he was found snooping around a St Clair property in the early hours of this morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 44-year-old male was seen at a Cliffs Rd property at 4.20am this morning.

Police were called and located the man on the same street as the property.

The man was observed on CCTV wandering around with a torch in a garage at the property.

It was unknown what, if anything, had been stolen at this stage, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.