Arrest soon after release from jail

A 32-year-old man has found himself in hot water again, soon after being released from prison.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today the man was booked in to a George St motel in Dunedin where he became drunk.

He managed to get into another tenant’s unit before falling asleep on the bed.

‘‘He was woken up by the motelier and was abusive, so police were called.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said police arrived about 4.30pm and checks on the man’s history revealed he had release conditions not to consume alcohol, so he was arrested and charged with breach of release conditions.