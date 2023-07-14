Arrests made after drivers flee police

Police dealt with two fleeing-driver incidents in Dunedin last night.

About 8.30pm, a vehicle was signalled to stop while travelling along Stevenson Rd, Concord.

The driver sped off and police did not follow, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

About 10pm, a Toyota vehicle of interest to police was spotted in Middleton Rd, Corstorphine.

The vehicle was signalled to stop, but the driver did not do so, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"It took off at speed, almost crashing into another vehicle and was last seen turning into Westgate," he said.

There was no pursuit, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After police inquiries, an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were arrested.

"Police are working to establish who was the driver on both occasions, and both vehicles have been impounded."