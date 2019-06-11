Bad Kaama: Prison wish granted

an_aerial_view_of_the_otago_corrections_facility_a_2269777894.jpg Kaama Tetakoree Waenga will continue his stay at Otago Corrections Facility at least until he is sentenced in September. Photo: ODT files

A day out of prison, Kaama Tetakoree Waenga smashed up two business and was back behind bars - mission accomplished.

The 30-year-old told police he had committed the rapid double burglary in Mosgiel because he had no money, no place to sleep and wanted to go back to jail.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges before the Dunedin District Court this afternoon and will continue his stay at Otago Corrections Facility at least until he is sentenced in September.

Despite Waenga’s claims of hardship, Corrections said it had continually tried to support him.

“Corrections staff made numerous attempts to work with this offender about planning for his release from prison and where he would live, however he refused to engage with staff,” Southern operations director Chris O’Brien-Smith said.

Waenga appeared in court on May 31 where he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half months’ imprisonment for two breaches of intensive supervision.

He was immediately released because of the time he had spent on remand.

The intensive supervision had been imposed in February in a bid to get the defendant the psychological help he needed.

It was a spectacular failure.

Waenga was released from prison to a motel where he smashed windows and other items, caused $5000 damage.

His most recent release followed suit.

Early on June 1, just hours out of jail, Waenga was in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel. He found a workman’s pick axe and used it to smash his way into Knox’s Milk Bar.

The defendant tried to force the till open but eventually settled for a packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

A short walk away, Waenga reached the ANZ bank.

Again, he flung the heavy tool at the frontage and smashed the glass panel. The defendant rummaged through various drawers but eventually left with only a phone.

He was arrested soon after.

Ms O’Brien-Smith said some offenders require assistance with finding a place to live.

“We contract almost 1000 supported and emergency accommodation places each year for offenders, delivered by contracted providers across New Zealand such as PARS, the Salvation Army and other social service agencies,” she said.

“Supported accommodation providers use a case management approach to transition offenders from prison to the community.

"Offenders are assisted to develop a reintegration plan, find sustainable accommodation; and reconnect with the community.”

The maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years’ imprisonment.